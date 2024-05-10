Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 782,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,309. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.59.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

