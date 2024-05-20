Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.80

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.87), with a volume of 389302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.86).

Foxtons Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.01. The company has a market cap of £209.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,485.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 23,159 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,706.93). 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

