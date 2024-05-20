Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,480.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,480 ($56.27) and last traded at GBX 4,425 ($55.58), with a volume of 51261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,405 ($55.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.96) to GBX 4,921 ($61.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.54) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.33).

Cranswick Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,179.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,987.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,019.84). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.55), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,019.84). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.37), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,320.77). Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

