BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $19.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000119 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $16,842,782.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

