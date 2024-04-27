Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$110.92 million for the quarter.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
