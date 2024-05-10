Stantec Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

STN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 34,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,687. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stantec has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $87.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

