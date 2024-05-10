Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) SVP Michael D. Mulford Buys 1,000 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,970.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 1,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,425. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

