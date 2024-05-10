Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,981. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

