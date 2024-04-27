Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

