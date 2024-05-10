American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 4.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.90. 97,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 236,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market cap of C$197.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

