Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 698.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

