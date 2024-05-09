Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $17.98 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 2,736,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

