Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.41. 382,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 373,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

