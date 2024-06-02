COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $8.45 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.