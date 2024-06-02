SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 932 Shares

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,650.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.07 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

