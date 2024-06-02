Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Purchases 9,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,852.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 600 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $936.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 5,406 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.10.

On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 10,417 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $20,208.98.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GROV opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grove Collaborative

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.