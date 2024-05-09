Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

