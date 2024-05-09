Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.55. 2,317,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,803. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.28 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.58.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

