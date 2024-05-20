Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 14,306 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 476,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61.

