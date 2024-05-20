Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,430. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

