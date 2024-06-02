Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 83,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 95,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Austin Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

