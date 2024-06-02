Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,960.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

