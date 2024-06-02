Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Declares $0.50 Annual Dividend

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Forvia Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

