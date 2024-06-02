Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Declares $0.50 Annual Dividend

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Forvia Price Performance
OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.
About Forvia
