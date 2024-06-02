Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.45 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.88 ($0.30). Approximately 678,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 360,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODP

Pod Point Group Trading Up 0.3 %

About Pod Point Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.04. The firm has a market cap of £37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.