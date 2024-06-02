New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 7,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.