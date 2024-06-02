Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.63. Approximately 93,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 229,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URC
Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.6 %
Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.16 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 2.34%.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Royalty
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.