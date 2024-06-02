Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.63. Approximately 93,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 229,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$436.43 million, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.71.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.16 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

