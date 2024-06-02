CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

CION stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CION

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock worth $110,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.