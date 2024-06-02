Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.34.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.