Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.18. 462,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 78,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.