GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

GCM Grosvenor has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

GCMG opened at $10.05 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

