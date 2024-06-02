God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Trading 1% Higher

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. 10,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

God Bless America ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,267,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

