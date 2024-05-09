Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,212,898. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average is $268.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.