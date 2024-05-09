HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 1,874,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

