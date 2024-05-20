Polymesh Tops One Day Volume of $52.35 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $228.70 million and approximately $52.35 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,053,014,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,053,014,908.750181 with 849,393,371.568783 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.44034533 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $57,305,968.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

