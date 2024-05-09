Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

