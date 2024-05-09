Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.
White Gold Price Performance
White Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 902,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,828. White Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.40.
White Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.