Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

White Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 902,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,828. White Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.40.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

