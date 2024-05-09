Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
