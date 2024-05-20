Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Finning International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Finning International stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Finning International has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.93.
Finning International Company Profile
