Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,985,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.21 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

