Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $548,250.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JAZZ opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

