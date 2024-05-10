Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 12,025 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.74 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

