Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 12,025 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.74 and a beta of 1.87.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
