Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) PT Raised to $4.40

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.30 to $4.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.08. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 662,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $279,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

