CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 778,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 573,844 shares.The stock last traded at $247.12 and had previously closed at $246.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $100,797,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $67,736,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

