QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.54. 5,510,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

