E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.6 %

ZS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,994. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $111.27 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

