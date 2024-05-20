Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,628 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 180,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

