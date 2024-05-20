Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.00. 1,508,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $198.18.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.