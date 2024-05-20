UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $916,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.70. 1,290,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

