iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $253,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,747,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.60. 233,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

