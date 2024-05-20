Sagil Capital LLP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. comprises approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.20% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth $548,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.3 %

BWMX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,248. The stock has a market cap of $647.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.